You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 domestic violence incident

Santa Maria man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 domestic violence incident

Gregorio Ponce Marquez

Marquez

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

A Santa Maria man was sentenced to a decade in state prison last month after pleading no contest to domestic violence-related charges stemming from an incident in which he physically abused his girlfriend over the course of several days in December 2019.

Gregorio Marquez, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 25 after pleading no contest to a charge of domestic violence and witness intimidation Dec. 14, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Corydon Graves. 

Additionally, Marquez admitted to a special allegation of inflicting great bodily damage under circumstances involving domestic violence. 

The case stems from Marquez' arrest on Dec. 7, 2019 shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Bunny Avenue, according to arrest logs. 

His arrest came after a concerned neighbor phoned Santa Maria Police to report hearing banging and screaming coming from Marquez' residence.

Following an investigation, Santa Maria Police learned that Marquez believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and beat her repeatedly over several days between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7, according to Graves, adding that Marquez threatened to harm her more if she left him or told anyone of the abuse. 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News