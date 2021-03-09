Santa Maria man sentenced to 10 years in prison for June 2019 robbery at Buckboard Hotel

A Santa Maria man and alleged Northwest gang member was sentenced to 10 years in state prison last week for his role in a robbery incident in which a victim was lured to the Buckboard Motel in June 2019.

Emmanuel Jimenez, 19, accepted a deal on Jan. 13 to plead guilty to second-degree robbery and an enhancement that he used a firearm during the crime, according to court records.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor handed down his sentence on March 3. In addition, the judge ordered Jimenez to pay a $900 restitution fine, and credited him with 718 days of time served.

Jimenez, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested on June 9, 2019, after an adult male, who wasn't identified, notified Santa Maria Police that he was robbed and kidnapped earlier in the evening.

The victim told officers that he contacted a female prostitute, identified only as "Letzi," via text message shortly after 7 p.m. and agreed to meet her at the Buckboard Motel located in the 1600 block of South Broadway under the auspices of having sex, according to Officer Rafael Pacheco.

After meeting Letzi at the hotel, the victim was led into Room 118, where two males, including Jimenez and another person identified as Isaiah Peinado, exited the bathroom and took turns pointing a pistol at the victim while demanding he remove his clothes, records show.