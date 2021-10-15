A Santa Maria man was sentenced to more than two decades in state prison in court Friday after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge connected to a shooting death at 805 Tacos in October 2019.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 31, appeared before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly, who sentenced him to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge last month from the Oct. 6, 2019, shooting death of 33-year-old Jose Gonzalez.

Hernandez changed his plea Sept. 17 after initially pleading not guilty on Nov. 6, 2019, to murder and five enhancements.

Additionally, Hernandez pleaded guilty to a sentencing enhancement of personally using a firearm to commit a felony.

The guilty pleas were a result of a deal with the District Attorney's Office, which reduced Hernandez's charges.

Kelly handed down upper sentencing terms of 11 years for the manslaughter charge and 10 years for the enhancement.

Hernandez and his attorney did not provide a statement at the sentencing.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Santa Maria shortly before 3:30 p.m. and located Gonzalez, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds following an alleged dispute with Hernandez and later died at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.

Hernandez fled to Mexico and was later arrested in the city of Guadalajara, then brought back to Los Angeles where he was taken into custody by Santa Maria Police Department detectives on Oct. 18, 2019, according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz, adding the department received assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office.

In court, a video collage of memories compiled by Gonzalez's family members was played in court, followed by an impact statement read by Brian Gonzalez, 31, the victim's brother.

Wearing a black-collared shirt and a white N95 mask, Hernandez appeared with his attorney, public defender Matthew Speredelozzi.

Hernandez's face was barely visible through his bushy black, curly hair and beard and he never looked back even after Gonzalez demanded Hernandez look at him while he read the statement.

"You brought the gun because you didn't have the balls to face him like a man," Gonzalez said. "You're afraid to face me."

As Gonzalez read his statement, he told about how his older brother had improved his life after hitting rock bottom, opening a local barber shop and intending to become an entrepreneur.

On the night Jose Gonzalez was shot, he went drinking with some friends to help him get over depression from a recent break-up with a girlfriend and wasn't in the right state of mind, according to Brian Gonzalez, who also recognized Hernandez as a school classmate years ago.

"When I was very young, [Jose] gave me this piece of advice: he said, 'Brian, make sure you always try to be cool with everyone and make as [many] friends as possible," Brian Gonzalez said. "My brother was loved by many, because he was a great friend."