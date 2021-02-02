Santa Maria man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2018 sexual assaults

A Santa Maria man was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to a charge related to the sexual assaults of two women in 2018.

James Francisco Fuentes, 44, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where he received his sentence after pleading guilty Dec. 18 to one count of forced oral copulation, a violent felony offense, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue, who prosecuted the case.

Fuentes was charged in May 2018 on 13 counts, including kidnapping to commit rape and burglary, but he avoided all but one charge as a result of a plea deal.

He already had two prior strike convictions against him, which led to the sentence of 25 years to life.

Additionally, Fuentes will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Both sexual assaults occurred in Santa Maria in the spring of 2018.

In one incident, Fuentes entered the home of a victim and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, according to Donahue.

In the second assault, Fuentes entered the business office of another victim in the early morning hours and forced her to perform sexual acts on him after attempting to rape her.

Santa Maria Police detectives quickly identified Fuentes after the second sexual assault and were able to tie him to both crimes through DNA analysis and other evidence, according to Donahue.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley credited the Santa Maria Police Department, the Department of Justice Criminal Lab in Goleta and Donahue for their work in this case.