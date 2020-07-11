Santa Maria man sentenced to jail after meeting with undercover police officer

Kent Soriano Feliciano
Feliciano 

A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after arranging a February meeting with a supposed teenager he met online who was actually an undercover police officer. 

Kent Soriano Feliciano, 27, received a sentence of 180 days in San Luis Obispo County Jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of arranging a meeting with a minor June 8, a District Attorney's Office spokeswoman said. 

Feliciano was originally charged in March with an additional felony count of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, but that charge was dismissed. 

Additionally, Feliciano received three years of probation, and he will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from custody. 

He is credited for one day of time served, although he could be released halfway through his sentence for good behavior, the spokeswoman said. 

Feliciano was arrested Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande after meeting with someone he believed was a 15-year-old victim for sex.

But the minor, whom Feliciano had first met online, turned out to be an undercover Arroyo Grande police detective, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said. 

Feliciano Complaint by Dave Minsky on Scribd

