A Santa Maria man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old Guadalupe man near the intersection of Lincoln and Mill streets last month was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to police officials.

Alfredo Alaniz Jr., 21, was tracked to Las Vegas, with the assistance of local police, and taken into custody without incident, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon, who added a search warrant was conducted after the arrest.

Alaniz was booked into Clark County Jail in Nevada on suspicion of murder and now is awaiting extradition to California, Magallon said.

Through an investigation, Santa Maria Police detectives identified Alaniz as the suspect in the shooting death of Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez on May 16.

Suspect identified in May 16 shooting death near Lincoln and Mill streets A Santa Maria man was identified Thursday as the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Guadalupe man last month near the intersection of Lincoln and Mill streets.

Upon responding to reports of a shooting, officers discovered Gonzalez near Lincoln and Mill streets shortly after 2 a.m. Gonzales had sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

An initial investigation revealed that Alaniz produced a firearm and shot Gonzalez following a verbal altercation with a group of people, Flaa said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2766.