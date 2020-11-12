Santa Maria Police again seek public's help to identify alleged suspect in liquor store robberies

Santa Maria Police again are seeking the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection to numerous liquor store robberies over the past several months.

The male suspect is accused of robbing multiple liquor stores between August and October, including on Oct. 28 when three stores were robbed between 8:43 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police officials.

On multiple occasions, the suspect entered Santa Maria liquor stores and allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, possibly in his mid to late 30s, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Santa Maria Police.

Detectives are asking members of the public not to approach or contact the suspect if seen, and instead contact the department by calling 911 in case of an emergency.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect's identity is asked to contact Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

