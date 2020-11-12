You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Police again seek public's help to identify alleged suspect in liquor store robberies
alert

Santa Maria Police again seek public's help to identify alleged suspect in liquor store robberies

Santa Maria Police again are seeking the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection to numerous liquor store robberies over the past several months. 

The male suspect is accused of robbing multiple liquor stores between August and October, including on Oct. 28 when three stores were robbed between 8:43 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police officials. 

On multiple occasions, the suspect entered Santa Maria liquor stores and allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money before fleeing the scene. 

The suspect is described as having a medium build, possibly in his mid to late 30s, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Detectives are asking members of the public not to approach or contact the suspect if seen, and instead contact the department by calling 911 in case of an emergency. 

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect's identity is asked to contact Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News