You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Police arrest 2 in stabbing on West Boone Street; one suspect wanted

Santa Maria Police arrest 2 in stabbing on West Boone Street; one suspect wanted

  • Updated
Carlos Lopez

Lopez

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

Two males were arrested, and one is still wanted, in connection to stabbing on West Boone Street after the alleged victim interrupted them in the process of burglarizing his car on Friday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m., when three males attempted to illegally enter a car in the 800 block of West Boone Street, according to Sgt. Paul Flores. 

The alleged victim intervened and struggled with one of the suspects before he suffered a minor, nonlife-threatening stab wound. 

The suspects fled the scene and into an open field, where they were pursued by Santa Maria Police officers and arrested. 

Santa Maria Police have not released identifying information on the third suspect. 

Two of the suspects are identified as Jesus Arzate-Garcia, 22, and Carlos Jovan Lopez, 29, who are both described as transients, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

The two suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Mengel. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News