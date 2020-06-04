Santa Maria Police arrest two, impound vehicles in connection with Sunday's civil unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were arrested Wednesday and their vehicles were impounded by Santa Maria Police in connection with Sunday night's civil unrest, which involved looting at the Town Center Mall and removal of the American flag from in front of City Hall.

The unrest evolved after a peaceful demonstration against police brutality earlier in the afternoon.

The arrest of the two suspects, who have not been identified, came after investigators reviewed video surveillance of several acts of vandalism that occurred after Sunday's protest, Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

The two vehicles — a red Mazda Miata and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck — were seized by police because they were seen on video engaging in acts of reckless driving near the Town Center.

Video evidence included live footage from social media, the Santa Maria Police light pole-mounted POD system and tipsters, who bombarded investigators with cellphone footage, Mengel said.

He added that police normally don't reveal details of an investigation but are doing so in an effort to prevent a similar incident.

