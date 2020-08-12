Santa Maria Police catch stabbing suspect in first-ever drone arrest

For the first time in department history, Santa Maria Police used a drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle, to seek out a suspect hiding in the riverbed over the weekend.

Use of the drone resulted in the arrest of the stabbing suspect, according to Lt. Terry Flaa, who oversees the drone program that was developed over a period of about three years.

The Santa Maria Police Department is one of the only law enforcement agencies on the Central Coast that utilizes drones to provide aid in certain operations and to keep officers safe, according to Flaa.

"It's safer to search from the sky than on the ground," Flaa said.

Police use of drones goes back at least 15 years, although advancements in technology over the years has made them smaller, easier to use and led the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a December 2015 rule requiring small drone operators to register.

The Santa Maria Police Department purchased four drones after the Santa Maria Police Council raised almost $20,000 during its annual golf tournament in 2017.

Developing the program has taken years due to several reasons that included time required for Santa Maria Police's two-person drone team to earn the licenses required by the FAA. Social distancing and other COVID-19 health measures also slowed progress, according to Flaa.

Additionally, Santa Maria Police had to develop a drone policy that preserved the civil and privacy rights of Santa Marians.