Santa Maria Police officials honored more than a dozen officers and employees at a private, in-house ceremony last week at the department's headquarters on Betteravia Road.
The awards were organized by the Santa Maria Police Department but sponsored by the Santa Maria Police Council, according to Chief Marc Schneider.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not allow for the department to reserve and plan for the awards ceremony at the Elks Lodge on North Bradley Road, where the event has traditionally been held, according to Schneider, who added the 2021 awards event also was held at the station.
"Due to COVID, we decided to keep the awards ceremony just with our internal folks and hopefully get back to the Elks [Lodge] in 2023," Schneider said.
This year's ceremony on April 27 honored 13 officers and employees who made significant contributions during 2021.
What started as a pursuit of a career in criminal justice for Santa Maria Police Department Officer Josh Yee has turned into a talent for locating stolen vehicles, earning him California Highway Patrol's highest recognition for car thefts.
Officer Sofia Marques and detectives Matthew Silver and Shane Armstrong were recognized as the Santa Maria Police Employees of the Quarter for the second, first and fourth quarters, respectively.
Records supervisor Marie Sarri and senior police records technician Brooke Barnett were both recognized as the department's Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter.
Detective David Kulp and criminalist technician Angela Jorge both received certificates of commendation, while Sgt. Robert Morris received the Distinguished Service Award.
The Support Employee of the Year Award was given to Tiffany Alvarez, an administrative assistant, and Chan Leam received the Dispatcher of the Year Award.
Santa Maria Police Officer Kevin Ochoa received the Officer of the Year Award.
Three Santa Maria Police officers received the Life Saving Award, including Andy Brice, Mason Jackson and Nathanael Craven. The award is given for heroic lifesaving attempts in the line of duty, whether the attempt was successful or not.
Brice received the award for an Oct. 18, 2021, incident regarding a call for a "man down" in the area of Broadway and Main Street, according to Schneider. Upon arrival, Schneider said Brice located an adult male lying face up in the grass who was nonresponsive, not breathing and didn't have a pulse.
Brice contacted dispatch and advised them to expedite the response from American Medical response and to bring additional units. As they were on their way, Brice began administering CPR and completed one round when a Santa Maria city ranger arrived with an automated external defibrillator. Working in conjunction with the AED, Brice was able to administer two more rounds of CPR when the man began breathing again, albeit irregularly, according to Schneider.
A short time later, medical personnel arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he received treatment.
"Without Andy's swift actions, the male would have died," Schneider said. "His actions on that day were truly commendable."
Jackson and Craven also were honored with the Life Saving Award for a Dec. 7, 2021, incident regarding a female teenager who wasn't breathing at a FoodMaxx parking lot. Upon arrival, Jackson located the teenager in the passenger seat of a vehicle and a mother who was frantic, according to Schneider. The teenager was extremely pale and did not appear to be breathing, Schneider added.
Jackson removed the teenager from the vehicle and began CPR. By the time Craven arrived on scene and after multiple rounds of CPR administered by Jackson, the teenager began to breathe again, according to Schneider. Both Jackson and Craven continued providing treatment to the teenager before an ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital.
Later, Jackson followed up with the family and learned the teenager had recovered and was home with her family that same evening, according to Schneider.
"Mason's and Nate's prompt and effective actions saved a life and are commendable," Schneider said.