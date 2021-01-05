You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police identify 35-year-old man killed in El Camino Street shooting

  • Updated
Kevin Alan Najarro

Santa Maria Police officials identified 35-year-old Kevin Alan Najarro as the man who was killed in a shooting in the 900 block of West El Camino Street on Jan. 2. 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

Police officials have identified 35-year-old Kevin Alan Najarro of Santa Maria as the man killed in Saturday's shooting on West El Camino Street. 

Santa Maria Police officers responded to reports of shots heard in the 900 block of West El Camino Street at about 4:30 p.m. and, upon arrival, located Najarro with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva. 

The unidentified suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived. 

Officers do not believe the shooting was gang-related, according to Silva. 

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

