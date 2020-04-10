Santa Maria Police identify suspect in alleged business robbery on South Broadway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Santa Maria woman was identified by police as the suspect in an alleged business robbery on South Broadway in February.

Santa Maria Police Department identified Cydney Marlett as the suspect in the Feb. 12 business robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway, said Detective Seth Hall.

Officers were called to a reported robbery at a business there shortly after 1:30 p.m. that day, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

Employees of the business attempted to prevent a female suspect from allegedly stealing a large amount of merchandise, and an altercation ensued.

No weapons were used, but an employee suffered a minor injury during the scuffle, Magallon said.

The suspect fled the business on foot before officers arrived.

Marlett is on the run and has not been located, Hall said, adding the case was sent to the District Attorney's Office more than a month ago for a robbery charge to be filed against her.