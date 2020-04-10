You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Police identify suspect in alleged business robbery on South Broadway
Suspect in robbery in 1400 block of South Broadway

Surveillance camera footage allegedly shows Cydney Marlett, a suspect in an alleged Feb. 12 robbery at a business in the 1400 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Maria Police Department

A Santa Maria woman was identified by police as the suspect in an alleged business robbery on South Broadway in February. 

Santa Maria Police Department identified Cydney Marlett as the suspect in the Feb. 12 business robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway, said Detective Seth Hall.

Officers were called to a reported robbery at a business there shortly after 1:30 p.m. that day, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon said. 

Employees of the business attempted to prevent a female suspect from allegedly stealing a large amount of merchandise, and an altercation ensued. 

No weapons were used, but an employee suffered a minor injury during the scuffle, Magallon said. 

The suspect fled the business on foot before officers arrived. 

Marlett is on the run and has not been located, Hall said, adding the case was sent to the District Attorney's Office more than a month ago for a robbery charge to be filed against her. 

Marlett is described as having blonde hair and a tattoo on her lower back. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marlett to contact Detective Seth Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

Tips can be left anonymously.

