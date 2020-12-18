You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Police investigate homicide on West Donovan Road
breaking

Santa Maria Police investigate homicide on West Donovan Road

Santa Maria police officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on West Donovan Road. 

Police responded to call of a shooting in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., and upon arrival, located a deceased victim, according to Sgt. Scott Casey.

Detectives are on scene investigating. 

No arrests have been made, and no information was provided on a potential suspect, according to Casey. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News