Santa Maria Police investigate homicide on West Donovan Road

Santa Maria police officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on West Donovan Road.

Police responded to call of a shooting in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., and upon arrival, located a deceased victim, according to Sgt. Scott Casey.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

No arrests have been made, and no information was provided on a potential suspect, according to Casey.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

