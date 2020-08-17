Santa Maria Police investigate shooting on South McClelland Street, whether victim is connected

Santa Maria Police are investigating whether a man who checked himself into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday is connected to a shooting that occurred on South McClelland Street earlier in the evening, according to a spokesman.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Arriving on scene, officers discovered multiple shell casings in the street but did not locate a suspect or a victim, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

Shortly after the shooting, approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, a man arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center and checked himself in with a nonlife-threatening gunshot injury.

The victim is not cooperating with investigators, according to Silva.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0