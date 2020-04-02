You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Police investigate social media threat against Hancock College; deemed not credible
032620 Hancock food 05.jpg

A Hancock College Police officer directs traffic on campus March 26 as vehicles on South Bradley Road, left, join the line into the drive-through food distribution in Santa Maria.

 Len Wood, Staff

A social media threat against Hancock College was investigated Thursday by Santa Maria Police, who determined it was posted by a local juvenile two weeks ago.

Santa Maria Police officers became aware of the social media threat against Hancock at about 3 a.m. Thursday and detectives immediately began an investigation while also alerting Hancock officials, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

Investigators determined that a 13-year-old Santa Maria male made the threat about two weeks ago.  

The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram, according to Milbourne. 

Police contacted the juvenile, who admitted to posting on social media, and determined that the threat against staff and students was not credible, Silva said. 

The identity of the juvenile was not released due to his age. He was not arrested, but a report has been turned over to probation, Silva said. 

Hancock Police officers, who are assisting with food distribution on campus as part of the college's COVID-19 response, are at a higher level of vigilance because of the threat, according to Milbourne. 

Public Safety Reporter

