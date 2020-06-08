Santa Maria Police investigating armed carjacking on Lolita Lane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Maria Police are investigating a Saturday carjacking on Lolita Lane in which a suspect took a driver's car after threatening him with a knife.

Officers responded to a call for a carjacking in 200 block of Lolita Lane shortly before midnight, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

The suspect, who has not been identified, reportedly approached the victim while in the car and held him up at knifepoint before driving away with the 2005 gray Mazda 3 sedan, Valle said.

No injuries were reported, although the victim's vehicle has not been recovered, said Valle, who added the incident is under investigation.

The carjacking occurred on a day in which the Santa Maria Police received more than 300 calls for service, including a triple stabbing that occurred 25 minutes earlier in another part of the city.

