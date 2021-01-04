Santa Maria Police investigating fatal shooting on El Camino Street

Santa Maria Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday on El Camino Street.

After receiving a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West El Camino Street at about 4:30 p.m., police located a Hispanic male with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

His name is being withheld while family members are notified, Silva said.

The suspect or suspects, who have not been identified, fled the scene before police arrived.

Santa Maria Police detectives are seeking public assistance as they investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

