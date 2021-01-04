You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Police investigating fatal shooting on El Camino Street

Santa Maria Police investigating fatal shooting on El Camino Street

SMPD detectives seek leads in Saturday afternoon homicide

Santa Maria Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday on El Camino Street. 

After receiving a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West El Camino Street at about 4:30 p.m., police located a Hispanic male with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

His name is being withheld while family members are notified, Silva said. 

The suspect or suspects, who have not been identified, fled the scene before police arrived. 

Santa Maria Police detectives are seeking public assistance as they investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News