Santa Maria Police locate juvenile, infant daughter missing from Santa Maria

A juvenile and her infant child who went missing in Santa Maria on Sunday were located safely in San Miguel on Wednesday, according to police officials.

Elena Garcia, 17, and her daughter, 6-month-old Paola Ponce Garcia, were located at about 6:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle.

Garcia and her daughter went missing from the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue in Santa Maria at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The mother and daughter were believed to be with Jaime Ponce, 30, who is the alleged father of the child, although he was not with them when they were located, according to Valle.

Santa Maria Police are continuing to investigate the relationship between Elena Garcia and Ponce.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ponce is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

