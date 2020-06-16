Santa Maria police locate missing at-risk woman
Santa Maria police locate missing at-risk woman

  Updated
Santa Maria police have located 23-year-old Juana Lopez Bautista, who went missing Sunday morning and was found safe Monday evening. 

Lopez was found at 10 p.m. after Santa Maria police sought help from the public, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle, who added that officials determined she left the area voluntarily. 

Before she went missing, Lopez was last seen at 8 a.m. Sunday and was reported missing after her 2001 Kia Sportage SUV was found abandoned near Jim May Park in the 800 block of Stanford Drive. 

