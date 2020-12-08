You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police seek assistance in unsolved 2018 shooting death of Adrian Alvarez
Santa Maria Police seek assistance in unsolved 2018 shooting death of Adrian Alvarez

Adrian Alvarez

Santa Maria Police are seeking public assistance in the unsolved shooting death of 18-year-old Adrian Alvarez.

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

Santa Maria Police are seeking public assistance in the unsolved 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Adrian Alvarez

Police were dispatched to the area of Thornburg Street and Enos Drive shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2018, following reports of a shooting that occurred there, according to Lt. Jesse Silva. 

Upon arrival in the 300 block of West Enos Drive, officers located Alvarez, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Alvarez was later pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have ever been made in the case. 

Tuesday marks the second anniversary of Alvarez's death and Santa Maria Police detectives continue to actively seek information in the case, Silva said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, Detective David Kulp at 805-249-8043 or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

