Police officials are seeking the public's help in locating a Santa Maria woman and her 4-year-old son, who have been missing since last week.
Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio James Monroe, were last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 and may be traveling in or associated with a black 2002 Ford Explorer with a license plate number of 4UUP858, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan.
Vital is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. Her son is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 to 60 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green- and gray-colored long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Vital and her son, including their whereabouts and vehicle, is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Wednesday, Aug. 11
INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of South Ranch Street.
ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Feliciano Ezpinoza-Mendez, 53, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Bryan McDermand-Wyland, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, threats, brandishing a firearm, witness intimidation, possessing a stolen vehicle, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and false identification.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, Aug. 10Updated
ARREST — At 12:40 a.m., Crisanto Hernandez, 26, was arrested in the 700 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, Aug. 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 2300 block of Carrasco Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of Cooley Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an aggravated trespassing in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive.
Sunday, Aug. 8Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Cool Street and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT— At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of East Jones Street.
ARREST — At 6:34 p.m., Bennett Patterson, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Aug. 7
INCIDENT — At 6:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an aggravated trespassing in the 700 block of East Vickie Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 3:33 a.m., Jonathan Hayes, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.
ARREST — At 7:13 p.m., Bernabee Flores, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, Aug. 6Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
ARREST — At 7:01 p.m., Daniel Lopez, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Thursday, Aug. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of North Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Jacob Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 100 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of Mahoney and Black roads.
INCIDENT — At 4:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:48 a.m., Angelina Castellanos, 20, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with force and burglary.
ARREST — At 11:14 p.m., Jimmy Sanchez, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, threats and probation violations.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Jose Santos, 19, was arrested in the 2500 block of Rubel Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, Aug. 2Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Thornburg Street and West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 800 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Albert Street and Victoria Place.
ARREST — At 5:07 p.m., Adam Sanchez, 30, was arrested near Telephone Road and Fallen Leaf Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and stalking.
ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Humberto Gutierrez, 45, was arrested in the 800 block of North Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Sunday, Aug. 1Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1300 block of South Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 31Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Chapel and North Vine streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Miranda Court and North Johnson Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Evelyn Court.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of North Ranch Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Park Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, July 30Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the northbound lane of the Highway 101 onramp from Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 12 a.m., Ali Castillo, 35, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and vandalism.
ARREST — At 9:40 a.m., Celestino Cortes, 26, was arrested in the 300 block of Shirley Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
Thursday, July 29Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 6:45 p.m., Irma Velasco, 42, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Blosser Road and booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Roberto Galeana, 44, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 1:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of East Roemer Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Knudsen Way.
ARREST — At 2:09 p.m., Anthony Thompson, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Roemer and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Tuesday, July 27Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.
ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Victor Santos, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of Castillo Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:03 p.m., Jesus Piceno, 32, was arrested in the 1900 block of Elmwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrested, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
ARREST — At 6:46 p.m., Rome Rieger, 33, was arrested in the 1600 block of Jonathan Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, trespassing and felony resisting arrest
ARREST — At 7:01 p.m., Daniel Ventura, 25, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.
ARREST — At 11:43 p.m., Samuel Sanchez, 19, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.
Monday, July 26Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of Nipomo Alley.
INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.
ARREST — At 2:19 a.m., Teresa Diaz, 48, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:04 a.m., Dustyn Gualiagardo, 30, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Stokes Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:42 p.m., Justin Murray, 49, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Fairway Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, July 25Updated
INCIDENT — At 5:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South College and East Enos drives.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane.
ARREST — At 3:06 a.m., Osbaldo Oronos-Hernandez, 25, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:12 p.m., Juan Rios, 41, was arrested in the 700 block of West Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:39 p.m., Javier Yanez-Castro, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 24Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle and a pedestrian collision near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of North Suey Road and East Alvin Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:08 a.m., Oscar Maceda, 41, was arrested in the 200 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence.
Friday, July 23Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2200 block of South Cordoban Lane.
INCIDENT — At 1:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Smith and West Lemon streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main and North Miller streets.
ARREST — At 1:52 a.m., Mario Lopezhernandez, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 2:06 a.m., Joshua Anguiano, 23, was arrested in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:09 a.m., Esteven Flores, 26, was arrested near the intersection of East Main and North Elizabeth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and participating in a criminal street gang.
ARREST — At 2:21 a.m., Jovanni Partida, 25, was arrested near the intersection of East Main and North Elizabeth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force and participating in a criminal street gang.
ARREST — At 5:25 a.m., Benjamin Pinon, 28, was arrested near the intersection of Sunset and Benwiley avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, July 22Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Vine Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 1:45 p.m., Kimi Cuellar, 19 was arrested in the 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.
ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Ruben Zepeda, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child theft and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 20Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Carmen Lane.
Monday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision between a pedestrian near the intersection of Professional Parkway and West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1200 block of West Fairway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Broadway and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.
ARREST — At 4:18 a.m., Geidy Sorto-Lopez, 23, was arrested in the 1700 block of Winchester Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting and disorderly conduct.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 18Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2300 block of North Teelynn Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1300 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Mill Street.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 17Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Elm Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Dena Way and North Kensington Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Broadway.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, July 16Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 6:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received report of a felony warrant in the 400 block of West Hermosa Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.
ARREST — At 6:08 p.m., Raul Torres, 44, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse, threats and possession of a controlled substance.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, July 15Updated
INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 4:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Main Street and North Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:37 p.m., Oscar Veloz, 26, was arrested at 1111 Betteravia Rd. in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
ARREST — At 7:48 p.m., Eric Mozqueda, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm and assault with force.
ARREST — At 8:05 p.m., Andres Lopez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of Stowell Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest, battery on a first responder and illegal possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
ARREST — At 8:14 p.m., Cesar Olivera, 30, was arrested in the 600 block of West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and vehicle theft.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 14
INCIDENT — At 3:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Fesler Street and North College Drive.
ARREST — At 1:04 a.m., Michael Ritz, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4 p.m., Frank Castillo, 40, was arrested at Superior Court in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and assault with force, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:44 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.
ARREST — At 10:43 p.m., Alfonso Vazquez, 34, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, causing death or injury, and driving on a suspended license.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 13Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.
Monday, July 12Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1900 block of North Fiesta Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Chapel and North Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 10:28 p.m., Trevor Casarez, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of Cabrillo Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing injury and driving on a suspended license.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 11Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of South Pine Street.
ARREST — At 9:18 p.m., Elena Fuentes, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of South School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a restraining order.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 10Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Barcellus Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Grand Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.
INCIDENT — At 10:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 400 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of North Mary Drive.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1700 block of North Oxford Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, July 8Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Barrett Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Winston Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Orchard Street.
ARREST — At 7:15 p.m., Gerardo Paz, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of Winston Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and witness intimidation.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks