Santa Maria Police seek public's help locating missing juvenile, infant daughter

Santa Maria Police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk juvenile and her infant child who went missing Sunday evening.
Elena Garcia was last seen with her daughter, 6-month-old Paola Ponce Garcia, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle.
Garcia is described as Hispanic, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Both are believed to be with Jaime Ponce, 30, who is the alleged father of the child, according to Valle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elena Garcia, Paola Garcia or Ponce is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
