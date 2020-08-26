Santa Maria Police seek public's help locating missing juvenile, infant daughter

Santa Maria Police are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Elena Garcia and her 6-month-old daughter, Paola Ponce Garcia, left; and 30-year-old Jaime Ponce, right, who is alleged to be the father of the child. The Garcias were last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue in Santa Maria, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle.