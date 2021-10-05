Santa Maria Police officials on Tuesday unveiled a pink camouflaged police cruiser in a partnership that's meant to raise breast cancer awareness through the month of October.

The design on the Ford Explorer police cruiser isn't a new paint job but a vinyl wrap that's colored pink to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to remind people to get screened, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Eligio Lara.

In addition, Lara said the cruiser will be visible at local events where he hopes it will not only raise awareness but funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.

"When we talk about cancer awareness, it’s male and female, not just Breast Cancer Awareness Month," Lara said, referring to the pink color. "[We're] hoping that it will remind people to do a checkup."

The camouflage design was the idea of Officer Kenneth Mize due to the proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base and because the department wanted to have some influence among local military personnel, according to Lara.

The wrap was installed by Tradesmen tint and wrap, located at 1118 W. Main St., and cost $2,400, which was paid for by Smitty's Towing, Action Towing, Mike's Tri-County Locksmiths and the Santa Maria Police Council.

The pink cruiser will be visible throughout Santa Maria in various locations as officers interact with the public and hand out English and Spanish flyers with information about cancer.

Members of the community are encouraged to interact with the cruiser and its officers, according to Lara.

"Go to your doctor if you have any suspicious bumps or anything like that," Lara said. "We're trying to deter cancer. The sooner you identify the cancer, the better off you are."