Santa Maria Rotary Club's Sips and Sombreros fundraiser goes virtual due to COVID-19

Each year, the Santa Maria Rotary Club raises tens of thousands of dollars for local charities and nonprofits through its annual Sips and Sombreros fundraising event in November, and 2020 looked early on like another year for the books.
But the pandemic hit and left incoming president Virginia Souza scrambling to figure out an alternative plan. The fundraiser, which normally includes an in-person live auction, will be held virtually from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
"In July, we knew our fundraiser was coming up in November like it always does," Souza said. "It was kind of like 'oh brother,' but I'm the (vice) president so it's my job to be the event chair."
There was another hurdle as well: at 74 years old, Souza is far from techy.
So after consulting with a former club member, who moved to Chico and organized a successful virtual fundraising event there, she organized Santa Maria's event in a similar way.
In addition to a central organizing committee for the event, Souza's club divided into four teams of eight members each, with each team choosing a nonprofit to benefit from the auction.
"We asked each team to pick a charity and have it be a small charity that depends on small donations to a great degree," Souza said.
The nonprofits that were chosen are Echo Veterans (also known as Band of Brothers), CASA of Santa Barbara County, Casa of Hope and Santa Maria Valley Open Space.
Additionally, the committee chose the Santa Maria YMCA to be the fifth beneficiary of a special live auction event known as "raise the paddle," where the teams promote the four items with the highest bid on the last day of the event in the hopes to increase the bids even more with a live auctioneer.
The YMCA was chosen for their work providing childcare for front-line health care workers during the pandemic, Souza said.
The goal for the auction is to raise $10,000 for each nonprofit.
There will be more than 100 items to bid on, including one of the top items, a $1,000 camping vacation package to Yosemite National Park.
Souza has also addressed another problem: getting people to the website.
To draw enthusiasm for the auction, each charity will host a live virtual "happy hour" from 5 to 6 p.m. with a different theme starting on Nov. 2.
For example, the Echo Group hosts its live happy hour on Nov. 3, Election Day, dressing in military attire and encouraging those to do the same, Souza said.
Only registered bidders are allowed to attend the live happy hours, although registering doesn't require a purchase.
There will also be raffle tickets available for purchase at $5 each.
While the point is to raise money and awareness for local charities, the ultimate point is to have fun and connect nonprofits to benefit each other, Souza said.
"The main theme is going to be fun," Souza said. "Ultimately we would like everybody that’s registered for the event to understand all five charities better at the end of the week."
To register for the fundraiser, visit sips2020.ggo.bid.
