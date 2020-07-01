Santa Maria spent nearly $1,000 to fix flagpole halyard, buy 2 flags
Santa Maria spent nearly $1,000 to fix flagpole halyard, buy 2 flags

Santa Maria officials spent nearly $1,000 to buy two American flags and fix City Hall's flagpole, which was damaged during civil unrest in May. 

The city spent $982.36 to pay for the new flags and replace the halyard, or the rope assembly, which was cut on May 31 near the intersection of Cook Street and South Broadway. 

The expense would have been higher if the city had to rent a lift, but they were instead assisted by a Santa Maria Fire ladder truck, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Hundreds of demonstrators marched down South Broadway to City Hall in a peaceful protest on May 31 against police brutality and the May 25 death of George Floyd. After the protest officially ended at 6 p.m., a rebellious crowd began lighting off fireworks and vandalizing the nearby Town Center Mall.

During the chaos, a crowd gathered around the flagpole at City Hall and removed the American flag, which was reclaimed later that evening.

The flag was replaced immediately and the halyard was repaired on June 24, according to van de Kamp.

Demonstrators protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death in Minnesota, turned destructive Sunday night in Santa Maria, with some pulling down the American flag in front of City Hall, and lighting a fire at Cook Street and Broadway.

