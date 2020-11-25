You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria woman accused of trafficking firearms for Aryan Brotherhood arrested in sting operation
A Santa Maria woman was charged with trafficking firearms for the Aryan Brotherhood gang Friday following a federal multi-agency sting operation that yielded more than 60 arrests across three states. 

Regina Broomall, 38, was named in a federal complaint alleging she and a network of associates engaged in illegal activities for the gang, including violent crimes and drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott with the Eastern District of California. 

Broomall, also known as "G," was among the arrests that occurred across California, Nevada and Montana and included individuals already serving time in prison.

The Aryan Brotherhood is a gang that was formed by white inmates inside the California prison system in the 1960s and includes associated gangs such as the Fresnecks, Peckerwoods and Skinheads. 

"Five inmates were transferred to federal custody from California state prisons," Scott said. "All were serving lengthy sentences, two were serving life sentences for murder."

The investigation, which began in August 2019, included several state, federal and local agencies, including the FBI, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. 

Investigators started seeing evidence earlier this year that the gang's members were directing criminal activities beyond prison walls, including in Santa Barbara County, according to Scott. 

The extensive investigation reached as far as Alabama, and involved dozens of search warrants, including in Santa Maria, which allegedly yielded seizures of methamphetamine, heroin and dozens of firearms.

The investigation prevented at least 11 acts of violence, including murder, according to Scott. 

Additionally, the investigation included searches of more than 60 prison cells across 14 California prisons.

