A Santa Maria woman was identified Friday as the person who died following a DUI-related vehicle collision along Highway 101 that also injured two others in Pismo Beach last week.

Melia Rose Gray, 27, died Tuesday at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, three days after the 2000 Honda Accord she was traveling in struck a tree along Highway 101, just north of Wadsworth Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The vehicle's two other occupants, identified as 55-year-old Tammy Silkwood, who was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and 39-year-old Gabriel Almaguer, both of Santa Maria, sustained major and moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, respectively, for treatment.

The collision occurred at 9:17 p.m. when Silkwood, identified as the Honda's driver, was traveling southbound on Highway 101 when she lost control of the vehicle and allowed it to travel into the center median, where it struck a guardrail, according to the CHP.

The vehicle rolled to its right as it crossed both lanes of traffic and went down an embankment on the west side of Highway 101, striking a tree and causing major damage to the Honda.

Gray was sitting in the backseat, behind the driver, when the collision occurred, according to the CHP. Silkwood was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CHP Officer J. Carr at 805-594-8700.