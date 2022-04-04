A Santa Maria woman was one of two people who sustained major injuries Sunday in a two-vehicle collision that killed a driver along Highway 101, north of San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at 9:43 a.m. when 18-year-old Justin Rodrigues, of Lemoore, was driving a 2003 Nissan 350Z southbound on Highway 101, along the Cuesta Grade, and lost control of his vehicle, according to CHP Officer Alex Banks.
Banks said the Nissan crossed into the northbound lanes of Highway 101, near Vista De La Ciudad, where it was struck by a 2019 Ford Fusion, driven by Sandra Gastelum, 54, of Santa Maria.
Rodrigues died as a result of the collision between the two vehicles, according to Banks.
Additionally, 19-year-old Kenneth Rocha, of Hanford, who was Rodrigues' passenger, sustained major injuries, Banks added.
A CHP report indicated that both drivers and the passenger were wearing their vehicles' safety equipment.