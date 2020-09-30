Screening shortcomings, lack of timely care identified in federal report on Lompoc prison response to COVID-19

Lompoc federal prison inmates lacked timely access to health treatment, weren't screened properly and were placed in solitary confinement as part of the facility's response to the COVID-19 outbreak several months ago, according to findings published in a federal report on Friday.

The report was issued by Dr. Homer Venters, an epidemiologist appointed by a U.S. District Court judge to inspect the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex's response to the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 outbreak and BOP Lompoc has been one of the nation's most overwhelming in terms of the percentage of detained people who were infected as well as those who died," Venters said in the report.

Along with his findings, Venters issued numerous recommendations, including that officials screen inmates on a daily basis, increase medical staffing and investigate instances of retaliation and threats over inmate concerns regarding the disease.

He also identified several strengths in the prison's pandemic response, including the construction of a hospital unit and a "test-in, test-out" strategy used for inmates in quarantine, which is a relative standard in prison systems.

BOP officials did not comment on the report due to pending litigation, according to to spokesman Scott Taylor, although bureau officials have previously stated they have followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for correctional facilities.