Search warrant in Smart investigation served at LA County home of Paul Flores

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's investigators on Wednesday served a search warrant at the Los Angeles County residence of a man who police have long considered the main person of interest in the Kristin Smart investigation.

The search warrant was served at the home of Paul Flores, who was last seen with Smart before she disappeared. Officers sought to retrieve specific items of evidence, although the nature of those items was not disclosed.

Smart, a Cal Poly student, went missing on May 25, 1996, after a campus party. Her body was never found, although she was legally declared dead in 2002. The case remains unsolved.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, according to SLO County sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The new warrant follows four warrants served in California and Washington state in February. All five of the warrants are sealed, which prevents officials from sharing further details, Cipolla said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.