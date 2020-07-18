Settlement reached in Santa Barbara County Jail class action suit

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed over conditions of confimement at the Santa Barbara County Jail, a spokeswoman for the County Sheriff’s Office said.
Subject to court approval, the settlement in Clay Murray et al v. County of Santa Barbara et al binds the county and Sheriff’s Office to changes already implemented and future significant commitments to improve living conditions for people confined in the jail, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
The settlement plan will result in more out-of-cell time for inmates, specialized mental health units, timelines to address various acuity levels of medical and mental health conditions, increased observation of actively suicidal inmates and decreased use of safety cells, Zick said.
Improvements to the physical plant of the Main Jail will include ADA-related modifications, will provide adequate programming space for vulnerable populations and will allow their increased participation in therapeutic recreational activities, she said.
The settlement was reached following years of negotiations.
Zick said the county and the Sheriff’s Office have been implementing improvements over the last several years consistent with the settlement plan.
