Sheriff's Office indefinitely halts evictions amid coronavirus outbreak

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office halted evictions on Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Sheriff's Office Civil Unit, which is responsible for enforcing evictions ordered by the Superior Court, has suspended evictions for an indefinite period of time.

Also on Tuesday, Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo signed an order indefinitely suspending all court matters except for in-custody arraignment hearings, juvenile cases and emergency orders.

The coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a pandemic on March 11, has sickened at least eight people in Santa Barbara County since Sunday, according to public health officials.

