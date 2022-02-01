Citizen reports of suspicious activity in Santa Ynez and Buellton last week allowed Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies to seize two illegal firearms during separate calls, a spokeswoman said Monday.
The first seizure on Jan. 25 in Santa Ynez followed a citizen’s report of suspicious subjects in a vehicle near a hardware store in the 1000 block of Edison Street, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Deputies tracked down three individuals associated with the vehicle after being dispatched to the area at 3:12 p.m. A probation search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded, unserialized ghost gun along with narcotics paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested two adult male occupants — Marcus Sanchez, 22, of Santa Ynez and Arthur Pichardo, 19, of Santa Maria —and released a third unnamed male juvenile to his guardian, Zick said.
Sanchez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Mail Jail on a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and five misdemeanor charges: being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pichardo also was booked at the Main Jail for four misdemeanors: possession of a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sanchez has since been released on $35,000 bail, and Pichardo was released without bail pursuant to the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4, which sets a $0 bail for all misdemeanor offenses.
The second incident on Jan. 27, unrelated to the first, involved a citizen's report regarding a suspicious subject in a vehicle in the 100 block of East Highway 246 in Buellton. Upon stopping the vehicle and three nearby occupants at 12:07 p.m., deputies discovered a loaded handgun under the driver's seat and a "large amount of cannabis" exceeding the legal limit, according to Zick.
The driver of the vehicle, 49-year-old Johnny Boswell of Auberry, was arrested for three misdemeanors including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a loaded firearm without being the registered owner, and possession of more than 28.5 grams of cannabis.
Boswell was booked at the Main Jail and later cited and released, while the other two adult passengers in the vehicle were issued citations for cannabis and released at the scene.
"The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the observant community members who called in these suspicious subjects. These citizens took the time to reach out when they noticed something suspicious and provide helpful information for deputies who responded to the area. With the help of the community, deputies were able to safely seize two illegally possessed weapons," Zick said.