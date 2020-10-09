You have permission to edit this article.
Sheriff's officials investigating officer-involved shooting in Guadalupe
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Guadalupe on Friday, according to a spokeswoman. 

Guadalupe Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a tire fire near the intersection of La Guardia and Gularte lanes at about 6:30 a.m. and encountered 48-year-old Paul Delgadillo of Guadalupe, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The Sheriff's Office would not immediately provide details on what occurred between the arrival of the officers and the shooting. 

An altercation occurred and the three Guadalupe Police officers who responded fired lethal and less-than-lethal weapons at Delgadillo, although it does not appear that Delgadillo was shot nor did he sustain any serious injuries, according to Zick.

Delgadillo was transported to local hospital, where he was medically cleared, then transported to the Main Jail on unspecified charges. 

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department, according to Zick. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

