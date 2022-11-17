The Lompoc Police Department is warning anyone who used ATM machines at Bank of America on North H Street to check their accounts because bank officials discovered skimmers in two machines Thursday.

Bank officials notified police of the discovery, and officers collected the devices that can capture account and credit card information and ATM card pin numbers, which is either stored in the device or transmitted to someone nearby.

Sgt. Scott Morgan said an investigation is underway, but it’s unknown how long the skimmers were in place and who might have been affected.

