Small fire breaks out after driver collides with utility box on South Thornburg Street

A small fire was reported Sunday night after the driver of a white sedan collided with an electrical utility box on South Thornburg Street before reportedly fleeing the scene.

The collision occurred after 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Thornburg Street, sparking a small fire and resulting in heavy damage to the utility box, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The collision also severely damaged the car, although the driver was nowhere to be found when firefighters arrived on scene.

A Santa Maria fire engine and police unit responded to the scene.

Workers from Pacific Gas and Electric also arrived on scene to secure power.

No injuries were reported.

