Small fire breaks out in Walmart garden center on South Bradley Road

Customers were evacuated Monday from the Walmart garden center on South Bradley Road following a report of a small fire, which was quickly extinguished by Santa Maria Fire personnel.

The fire began shortly before 12:30 p.m. with a report of black smoke coming from the outdoor portion of the garden center, located in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road, according to Santa Maria Fire spokesman Mike Farmer.

The first Santa Maria Fire unit arrived on scene within a matter of minutes, quickly locating the blaze before it was put out in the rear portion of the outdoor space between Walmart's main store and the Neighborhood Market store. The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known.

At least three Santa Maria Fire units arrived on scene, including two trucks and a battalion commander, and a Santa Barbara County Fire Department battalion commander also responded.

The fire did not appear to affect the buildings' main portions, according to Farmer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0