An 18-year-old Hispanic male sustained several gunshot wounds Monday in connection to a shooting on North Broadway and was located by first responders minutes later on South Russell Avenue, according to Santa Maria Police.

Officers responded to several calls of shots fired in a parking lot in the 1800 block of North Broadway shortly after 7 p.m. After speaking with witnesses, officers located evidence that confirmed there was a shooting in the area but did not locate a suspect or victim.

As officers were investigating the shooting on North Broadway, dispatchers received a call regarding a shooting victim in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.

Emergency personnel, including Santa Maria Police and Fire units, and an American Medical Response ambulance, responded to the scene and located the shooting victim with several gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not identified, was flown via CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of serious injuries, according to Santa Maria Police. A status of his condition was not provided as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation led officers to believe that the male shooting victim was connected to the incident on North Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police officials.

Officers from the Santa Maria Police's Detective Bureau responded to both scenes and are conducting an investigation. Detectives ask that any witnesses to the shooting contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.