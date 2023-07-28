Five people have been arrested in connection with a series of shootings that happened in April of 2022, one of which resulted in a homicide, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
After more than a year of investigations, SMPD completed the necessary steps to arrest multiple people and charge them with different crimes associated with the shootings, according to officials.
Santa Maria resident Isaac Anthony Almaguer, 23, was booked on three counts of attempted homicide, one count of homicide and a gang enhancement.
Santa Maria resident Felix Antonio Martinez Justo, 21, was booked on two counts of attempted homicide, one count of homicide and a gang enhancement.
Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Bueno, 25, a resident of Nipomo, was booked on three counts of conspiracy to commit homicide and gang enhancement.
Santa Maria residents Monique Alesha Arriola, 38, and Brenda Roberta Aguirre, 36, were each charged with two counts of being an accessory, one count of conspiracy to commit homicide and gang enhancement.
All suspects have been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail pending further criminal charges.
Detectives believe there may be witnesses to these events that have yet to come forward. Anyone with information regarding similar events during that time frame is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.
The department would also like to acknowledge the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and State of California Division of Adult Parole Operations for their assistance with the investigations.
Contact the Santa Maria Police Department with any non-emergency information by calling 805-928-3781.