Five people have been arrested in connection with a series of shootings that happened in April of 2022, one of which resulted in a homicide, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

After more than a year of investigations, SMPD completed the necessary steps to arrest multiple people and charge them with different crimes associated with the shootings, according to officials. 

Santa Maria resident Isaac Anthony Almaguer, 23, was booked on three counts of attempted homicide, one count of homicide and a gang enhancement.

