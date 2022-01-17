A male juvenile sustained several gunshots to the leg Sunday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Railroad and McElhaney avenues in Santa Maria, according to police officials.

Officers responded to Marian Regional Medical Center to a report of a male Hispanic juvenile who arrived with gunshot wounds to his leg at about 3:18 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police.

Police contacted the victim, who told them he was walking in the area of the intersection when he was struck by bullets.

Investigators attempted to locate a crime scene or evidence of the shooting near the intersection but were not successful, according to Santa Maria Police.

No suspect information was provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.