Solvang man arrested for alleged attempt to lure juvenile for sex using flavored tobacco

A 20-year-old Solvang man was arrested last week on suspicion of sex charges after he allegedly attempted to lure a 12-year-old on social media using flavored tobacco products.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded on Oct. 20 to the 1700 block of Mission Drive in Solvang after receiving a report from a parent who tracked a suspect, identified as Angel Saloman, after he exchanged messages with a juvenile on the SnapChat app, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The parent told deputies she intercepted messages allegedly sent by Saloman, who planned to meet with the child to exchange sex acts for flavored tobacco products.

The parent was in the same area and intended to catch the suspect, according to Zick.

Deputies contacted Saloman in the 1700 block of Mission Drive, where he was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet a with a minor for lewd purposes, sending harmful matter to seduce a minor, attempting to furnish tobacco and possession of metal knuckles. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Sheriff's detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Joel Rivlin at 805-686-8154 or by email at jor3148@sbsheriff.org. Anonymous callers can contact the tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org.

Sheriff's officials are reminding parents about the importance of monitoring social media platforms and flavored tobacco, which child consumers cannot legally purchase but can be used as a commodity to lure them into dangerous acts. More information can be found at consumer.ftc.gov and tobaccofreeca.com.