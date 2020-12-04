Solvang man convicted of manslaughter in 2006 denied early release from prison

A Solvang man who was convicted of shooting and killing Wayne Shaw in a 2005 road rage incident was denied early release from prison during a parole hearing Friday.

Louis Calvin, 61, appeared remotely via video conference before parole board officials during the hearing, which was held at San Quentin State Prison, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue.

The hearing included opposition statements from members of Shaw's family and Donahue.

The parole board's denial means Calvin remains in prison for at least another three years, according to Donahue.

Calvin was convicted of manslaughter and three other charges in 2006, following a monthlong trial, and was sentenced to 33 years in prison in October of that same year.

The altercation between Calvin and the 49-year-old Shaw began when the two encountered each other during a traffic incident on March 16, 2005. The incident angered Shaw, who followed Calvin to the Buellton Town Center and confronted him in the parking lot.

Shaw walked up to Calvin, who was sitting in his van, and tried to punch Calvin in the face, according to witness Travis Dinsmore. Calvin produced a handgun and shot Shaw in the neck, killing him.