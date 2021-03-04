You have permission to edit this article.
Stolen Santa Barbara utility truck recovered in Santa Maria
• Updated

  • Updated

A large Santa Barbara city utility truck reported stolen Wednesday morning was recovered two hours later and more than 60 miles away in Santa Maria. 

The unoccupied was reported stolen at 9 a.m. from Santa Barbara's public works yard, in the 400 block of East Yonanali Street, according to Santa Barbara Police spokesman Anthony Wagner. 

The vehicle, which is orange in color and about the size of a dump truck, is used for filling potholes. 

Shortly after 11 a.m., the truck was recovered in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios. 

No suspects were identified and no arrests were made. 

"We are unaware of any potholes that were filled outside [Santa Barbara's] jurisdiction," Wagner said, adding it's the second Santa Barbara utility truck stolen since Feb. 21.

