A Santa Maria woman was arrested Monday and accused of stealing a vehicle, then leading Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies on a pursuit to Goleta, where she was apprehended behind a nearby PetSmart store, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

The incident began at about 3:45 p.m., when the Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Angel Marie Ybarra, driving a white Toyota 4Runner reported stolen out of Santa Maria, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The 4Runner was reported stolen in the 2400 block of South Del Sur on Sunday, sometime between the hours of 4:30 and 10 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Department Lt. Russ Mengel.

The vehicle's owner was in a separate car when he allegedly spotted Ybarra driving the 4Runner he reported stolen on Highway 101. The person called the California Highway Patrol, which called the Sheriff's Office for assistance as Ybarra entered Goleta, according to Zick.

Deputies, including County Air Support and K-9 units, pursued Ybarra to Goleta, where deputies located the abandoned 4Runner she allegedly stole behind the Camino Real Marketplace. Ybarra was located and arrested a short time later behind the PetSmart store across the street in the 7000 block of Hollister Avenue, according to Zick.

Ybarra was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and an outstanding no-bail felony warrant, according to Zick. The 4Runner was returned to its owner at the scene, Zick added.