Superior Court switches to video conferencing in first step toward reopening courthouses

That included defendant Victor Cruz, 20, prosecutors and defense attorneys who appeared on a television screen Friday before Judge Patricia Kelly in Department 9 for a sentencing in a robbery case.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of robbery and delaying an officer on Dec. 30, 2019 after allegedly taking property from a juvenile at Buena Vista Park, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel, who added that Cruz may have used a BB gun during the crime.

Cruz pleaded guilty to one felony count of grand theft of a person and was sentenced to 365 days in county jail, plus four years of probation, according to a deal with Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls.

Additionally, Cruz received 110 days of credit for time served and could get another 110 days for good behavior, Ingalls said.

With an internet camera mounted on the top of a television screen, Cruz, along with prosecutors and defense attorneys, appeared in nine respective squares that covered the TV screen similar to the beginning of a Brady Bunch episode.

Cruz appeared from inside one of four of the jail's "Zoom rooms," which include two interview and two visitation rooms modified to accommodate video conferencing, Parker said.