Suspect arrested after shooting at Vons gas station in Nipomo

A male suspect wearing body armor was arrested Friday after shots were reportedly fired at a Nipomo gas station, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Vons Gas, located in the 500 block of West Tefft Street.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody shortly after 12 p.m. A handgun was reportedly found on the suspect, according to scanner traffic.
Multiple rounds were reportedly embedded in the door of a first responder vehicle, according to scanner traffic.
Law enforcement officials utilized a Bearcat armored vehicle during the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
