Suspect arrested after shooting at Vons gas station in Nipomo
A male suspect wearing body armor was arrested Friday after shots were reportedly fired at a Nipomo gas station, according to emergency scanner traffic. 

The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Vons Gas, located in the 500 block of West Tefft Street. 

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody shortly after 12 p.m. A handgun was reportedly found on the suspect, according to scanner traffic. 

Multiple rounds were reportedly embedded in the door of a first responder vehicle, according to scanner traffic. 

Law enforcement officials utilized a Bearcat armored vehicle during the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

