Svane-Morris 22-93a BOL photo.jpg

Svane-Morris

The suspect in the murder of a Santa Ynez man early Saturday morning was arrested Tuesday in Santa Cruz, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man now identified as 72-year-old Terry Wilson.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted Svane-Morris on Tuesday and arrested him without incident on the warrant that was issued following Wilson’s murder.

