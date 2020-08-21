Suspect dead after shooting at Vons gas station in Nipomo

A male suspect wearing body armor was killed Friday after shots were fired at the Vons gas station in Nipomo, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.
The suspect was taken into custody around noon after a K-9 unit was released. He was reported dead shortly after 1 p.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
No injuries were reported during the incident and Cipolla did not say how the suspect died or whether he was shot.
The report of shots fired came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the Vons gas station, located in the 500 block of West Tefft Street.
The man was reported in a nearby parking lot before he ran into the gas station and came back out, at which point sheriff's deputies engaged him, according to Cipolla, adding that the man was on foot and firing shots indiscriminately.
Several police units responded to the scene, including from the California Highway Patrol, a Bearcat armored vehicle and a K-9 unit.
Gas station employees rushed into small office in the back of the building, where they remained until the scene was cleared, according to Cipolla.
At one point, the suspect stopped a black four-door hatchback vehicle and spoke to the driver before it drove away, according to Cipolla.
"We don't know if he was trying to carjack that individual or not, but (we) ask that individual who made contact him with the shooter to call us as well," Cipolla said.
Additionally, police are investigating whether the suspect fired several rounds that became embedded in the door of a first responder's vehicle, according to Cipolla.
Police now are investigating a "very large and very active" crime scene near Mary Avenue and Tefft Street, where detectives are panning several businesses in the area asking for witnesses, Cipolla said.
