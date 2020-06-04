Suspect identified in domestic violence stand-off with Lompoc Police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lompoc Police on Thursday identified the suspect allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident that led to a five-hour standoff with SWAT team members on North C Street Wednesday as Dandre Kenyon Jordan, 27, of Lompoc.

Officers responded to a domestic violence 911 call shortly before 11:45 a.m. in the 200 block of North C Street, where Jordan was still inside a residence with the victim, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Bryan Dillard.

Jordan was allegedly wanted in connection with multiple violent criminal investigations over the past several months, which revealed he was in possession of a handgun and had made statements that he would resist arrest if approached by police.

This information prompted officers to establish a perimeter around the residence and issue a shelter-in-place order to nearby residents, who evacuated their homes, Dillard said.